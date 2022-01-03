MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,739 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,791 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.48 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

