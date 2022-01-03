MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $9.46 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $28.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

