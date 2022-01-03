MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $167.93 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $169.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

