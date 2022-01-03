MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,680 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $102.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.73 and a 52 week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

