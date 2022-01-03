Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $201.38

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $201.38 and last traded at $201.38, with a volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.