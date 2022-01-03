Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Short Interest Update

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,900 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the November 30th total of 15,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:NAKD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Naked Brand Group has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Naked Brand Group by 148.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 125,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 74,853 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Naked Brand Group by 110.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares during the period. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

