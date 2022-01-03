Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Hits $20.75 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $20.75 million and approximately $15.99 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,852,802 coins and its circulating supply is 18,546,822 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

