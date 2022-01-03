Neblio Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $18.99 million and $1.21 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00033269 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00019636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,854,744 coins and its circulating supply is 18,548,764 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

