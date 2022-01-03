Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.60.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $608,715. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

