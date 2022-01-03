Nervos Network Reaches Market Cap of $660.64 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $660.64 million and approximately $12.99 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,338.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.33 or 0.08095460 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.00319478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.77 or 0.00933920 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00074555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.83 or 0.00498138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00262278 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,065,835,139 coins and its circulating supply is 29,258,005,667 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.