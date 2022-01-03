Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18,557 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Netflix worth $152,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

NFLX opened at $604.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $640.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $267.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

