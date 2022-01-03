Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $533.54 million and $6.59 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002141 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00064528 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.49 or 0.08068751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00061143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00075334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,079.31 or 0.99987411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007330 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 540,683,500 coins and its circulating supply is 540,682,907 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

