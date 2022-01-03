Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) Director Stephen Malcolm Kirk Gill Purchases 75,000 Shares

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) Director Stephen Malcolm Kirk Gill acquired 75,000 shares of Nevada Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255,030 shares in the company, valued at C$181,071.30.

TSE NCU opened at C$0.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$316.59 million and a P/E ratio of 13.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.41. Nevada Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nevada Copper from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.