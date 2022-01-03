Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of Nevro stock traded up $4.20 on Monday, hitting $85.27. 572,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. Nevro has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $184.85. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Nevro by 2.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.