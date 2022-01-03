New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,335 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RPM International were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in RPM International by 339.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in RPM International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $4,604,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

RPM International stock opened at $101.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average is $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $101.46.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

