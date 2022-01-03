New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 1.2% in the second quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in APA by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in APA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. Barclays reduced their target price on APA from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

