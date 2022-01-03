New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aramark were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Aramark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after buying an additional 194,424 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aramark by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth $2,898,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aramark by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 363,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 292,567 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

ARMK opened at $36.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.28 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.71%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

