New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,781 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AECOM were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in AECOM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

