New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,914 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

TTEK opened at $169.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.45. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.15 and a 52-week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

