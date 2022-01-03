Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,802 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,116,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $222,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,745. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 119,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,430. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

