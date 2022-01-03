NFT Alley 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $38,414.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $56,016.26 and approximately $38,414.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.81 or 0.08050613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00074930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.60 or 1.00060672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007251 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

