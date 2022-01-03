Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 207.3% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,897.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,914.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,775.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

