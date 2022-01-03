Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $117.04 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.