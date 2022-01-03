Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) vs. Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Head-To-Head Review

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Nidec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Nidec pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Regal Rexnord pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Nidec pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regal Rexnord pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nidec and Regal Rexnord, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nidec 0 0 1 0 3.00 Regal Rexnord 0 0 3 0 3.00

Regal Rexnord has a consensus target price of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.52%. Given Regal Rexnord’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Nidec.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nidec and Regal Rexnord’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nidec $15.26 billion 4.61 $1.15 billion $0.55 53.65 Regal Rexnord $2.91 billion 3.97 $189.30 million $6.47 26.30

Nidec has higher revenue and earnings than Regal Rexnord. Regal Rexnord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nidec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nidec and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nidec 7.93% 12.80% 6.26% Regal Rexnord 7.86% 12.96% 7.45%

Risk and Volatility

Nidec has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Nidec on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nidec

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators. The Nidec segment develops and sells hard disk drive (HDD) motors, small motors, and in-vehicle products. The Nidec Electronics Thailand segment manufactures and sells HDD motors. The Nidec Singapore sells HDD and other small motors. The Nidec Hong Kong segment produces and markets HDD and other small motors. The Nidec Sankyo segment manufactures and sells automotive products, electronic components, and other small motors. The Nidec Copal segment manufactures and sells optical and electronic products and equipment. The Nidec Techno Motor segment produces and sells commercial and industrial products. The Nidec Motor segment offers consumer electronics, and commercial & industrial products. The Nidec Motors & Actuators segment manufactures and sells automotive products. The company was founded by Sh

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications. The Industrial Systems segment produces integral motors, generators, alternators and switchgear for industrial applications. The Climate Solutions segment offers small motors, controls, and air moving solutions serving markets including residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters and commercial refrigeration. The Power Transmission Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and services belt and chain drives, helical and worm gearing, mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, modular plastic belts, conveying chains and components, hydraulic pump drives, large open gearing, and specialty mechanical products serving markets including beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, aerospace, and general industrial. The compan

