Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 154 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $241.44 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.76 and a 1 year high of $243.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.