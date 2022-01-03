Nikulski Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.46. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

