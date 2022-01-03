Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.06.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $268.07 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $269.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

