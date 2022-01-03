Nikulski Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,882,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

NYSE RCL opened at $76.90 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

