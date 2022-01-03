Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New accounts for about 1.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 137,277 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

PAPR stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84.

