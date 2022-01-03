Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson stock opened at $255.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.