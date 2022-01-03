Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the November 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 334,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

NYSE:NSTB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,559. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.