Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Trimmed by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.6% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.8% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 757,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

NOC opened at $387.07 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.47 and a 200-day moving average of $367.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

