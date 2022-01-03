Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $20.74 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

