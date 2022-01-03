Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $24,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nucor by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after purchasing an additional 158,586 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

NUE stock opened at $114.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

