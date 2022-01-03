Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Up 85.2% in December

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the November 30th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:JRO remained flat at $$10.13 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 118,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,132. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.