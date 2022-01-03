Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Up 85.2% in December

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the November 30th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:JRO remained flat at $$10.13 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 118,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,132. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,820,000 after buying an additional 884,542 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $3,016,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,029,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 213,966 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 147,319 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

