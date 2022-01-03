nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.82

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.82 and last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 4856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

