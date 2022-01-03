O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 596 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after acquiring an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,603,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,428,000 after acquiring an additional 355,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:TTC opened at $99.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $92.62 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.