O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 236.2% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 246,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,803,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Wayfair by 30.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $289,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Wayfair by 7.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $1,515,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on W shares. Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,144 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $189.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.55 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

