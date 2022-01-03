O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 634.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,562 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Western Union by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.