O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,039 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,305 shares of company stock valued at $501,107. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $115.72 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

