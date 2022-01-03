O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth $13,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Elastic by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Elastic by 11.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE:ESTC opened at $123.09 on Monday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.93.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,126. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.