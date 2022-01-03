O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 20,921 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,921 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after purchasing an additional 565,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $183.91 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.66 and a 12-month high of $451.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.02.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,265 shares of company stock valued at $21,546,933. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.