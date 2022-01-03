O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 9,574 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,247 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. UBS Group began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

NYSE TWTR opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.08 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

