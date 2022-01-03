Ocean Capital Management LLC Buys 1,036 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 772.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $204.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.58. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.67 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

