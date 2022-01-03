Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 0.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $213.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

