Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $22.26 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ocean Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 9.7% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $567.70 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $531.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $251.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

