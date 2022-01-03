Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $397,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $140.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

