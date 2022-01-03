OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OMVKY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

