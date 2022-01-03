Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,498 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 3.2% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.63. 48,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,389,057. The firm has a market cap of $231.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average of $90.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.