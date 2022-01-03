Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Oracle by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $86.31. 68,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,389,057. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $230.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

